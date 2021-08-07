Solana Trading Up 12.2% Over Last Week (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Solana has a market cap of $10.57 billion and $517.75 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for $38.78 or 0.00088356 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Solana has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00055433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.13 or 0.00859303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00099477 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00041230 BTC.

Solana Profile

SOL is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 494,519,162 coins and its circulating supply is 272,637,428 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official website is solana.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

