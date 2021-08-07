SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded SolarWinds from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a sell rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.92.

SWI stock opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.01.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.40 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at about $5,151,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in SolarWinds by 21.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SolarWinds by 36.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,890 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in SolarWinds by 17.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in SolarWinds by 158.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 72,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

