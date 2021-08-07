Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soliton Inc. is a medical device company. Its commercial product uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to dramatically accelerate the removal of unwanted tattoos. Soliton Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SOLY. Roth Capital lowered shares of Soliton from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $22.60 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Soliton in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Soliton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of SOLY opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. Soliton has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $470.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.24.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Soliton will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOLY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Soliton by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Soliton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Soliton by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Soliton by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soliton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

