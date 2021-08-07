Sologenic (SOLO) Market Cap Hits $188.78 Million

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Sologenic coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00002160 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sologenic has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Sologenic has a total market cap of $188.78 million and $518,008.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sologenic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00048397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00127868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.00155291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,788.91 or 1.00196735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.75 or 0.00804859 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Sologenic

Sologenic was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,074 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Buying and Selling Sologenic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sologenic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sologenic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sologenic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.