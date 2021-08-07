Sonoco Products (SON) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

Sonoco Products has increased its dividend by 11.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sonoco Products has a payout ratio of 50.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

SON opened at $63.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.82. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

