Sonoco Products (SON) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.
Sonoco Products has increased its dividend by 11.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sonoco Products has a payout ratio of 50.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.
SON opened at $63.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.82. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
SON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.
About Sonoco Products
Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.
