Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SFBC opened at $44.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.06. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

