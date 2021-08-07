South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SJI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of SJI stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.