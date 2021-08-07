South32 (LON:S32) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of South32 to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

S32 stock opened at GBX 157.80 ($2.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £7.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.93. South32 has a 12 month low of GBX 109.14 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 173.07 ($2.26). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 158.87.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

