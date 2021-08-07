Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Get Spectris alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEPJF opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.93.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.