Spire (NYSE:SR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Spire (NYSE:SR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. Spire updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.

Spire stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.59. 192,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,545. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $77.95.

Get Spire alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.