Spire (NYSE:SR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Spire has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Spire by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Spire by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 56,089 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

