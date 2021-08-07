Sprott (NYSE:SII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Sprott (NYSE:SII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:SII opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $938.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40. Sprott has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $47.89.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Sprott by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sprott by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

