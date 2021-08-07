SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. SPX updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.250-$2.450 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.25-$2.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.25. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get SPX alerts:

SPXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.