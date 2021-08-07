Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 15,661 AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $144,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.81. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

