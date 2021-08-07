Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chegg by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chegg by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHGG opened at $83.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.35. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -161.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.84.

CHGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

