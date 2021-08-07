Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $550,000 Stock Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 126.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GDS by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of GDS by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

GDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

GDS stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.42 and a beta of 1.01. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $49.88 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. GDS’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

