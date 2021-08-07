Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $576,000 in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 140,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Shares of YPF opened at $4.43 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.