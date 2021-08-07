Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 147 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 4,684.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $625.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $572.98. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $340.90 and a 52-week high of $657.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 81,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

