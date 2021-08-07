Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 9,766 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,766 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 45,217 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,804.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. 44.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $87.76 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $93.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

