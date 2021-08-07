SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,613.17 ($21.08).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. raised SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SSE to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SSE to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other news, insider Helen M. Mahy purchased 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,544 ($20.17) per share, for a total transaction of £19,809.52 ($25,881.26). Also, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 22,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.89), for a total value of £336,894.70 ($440,155.08).

Shares of SSE stock traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,546 ($20.20). The stock had a trading volume of 2,990,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,524. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,659.10 ($21.68). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,524.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.13 billion and a PE ratio of 7.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 56.60 ($0.74) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.40. This represents a yield of 3.65%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

