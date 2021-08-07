ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $18.04 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,208,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,934,808,000 after buying an additional 25,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,042,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,344.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,470.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.