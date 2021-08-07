ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $756,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 145,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,997,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 116,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 603,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,953,000 after acquiring an additional 156,637 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 233.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $140.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.50. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

