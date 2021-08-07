ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $208,000 in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.67.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $379.45 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $385.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.