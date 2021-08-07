ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 1,220 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 18.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,723 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,668,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,264 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $51.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

