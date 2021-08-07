ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,471,000 after purchasing an additional 68,887 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.65.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $101.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $102.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

