ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Danaher by 27.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $3,611,754.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,031 shares of company stock worth $16,563,181 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR stock opened at $307.28 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $308.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

