Stakenet (XSN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $77,108.00

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last week, Stakenet has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $13.31 million and approximately $77,108.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stakenet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00378364 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001502 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003302 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 122,630,037 coins and its circulating supply is 119,090,999 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakenet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.