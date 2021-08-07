Stakinglab (LABX) Trading 20.4% Higher Over Last Week

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $1,408.19 and $8.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

