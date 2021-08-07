Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 629 ($8.22) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 518.63 ($6.78).

STAN opened at GBX 459.20 ($6.00) on Friday. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 461.71. The stock has a market cap of £14.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.45%.

In other news, insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.87) per share, with a total value of £269,400 ($351,972.82).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

