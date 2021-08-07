Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 518.63 ($6.78).

A number of analysts have issued reports on STAN shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

LON:STAN opened at GBX 459.20 ($6.00) on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 461.71. The company has a market cap of £14.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

In related news, insider Naguib Kheraj bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.87) per share, with a total value of £269,400 ($351,972.82).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

