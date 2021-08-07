Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1316 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Stantec has increased its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:STN opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Stantec has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $49.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.15.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

