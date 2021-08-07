Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 89.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 233,420 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 87,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on STN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

Shares of STN stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.46%.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.