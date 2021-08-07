Stantec (NYSE:STN) Downgraded to “Sector Perform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STN. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.73.

Shares of Stantec stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.86. The company had a trading volume of 150,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

