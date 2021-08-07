Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$72.50 Price Target at Laurentian

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price lifted by Laurentian from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STN. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$63.83.

Shares of STN stock opened at C$58.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$55.88. Stantec has a one year low of C$37.46 and a one year high of C$61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$878.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$926.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.6300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 39.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total value of C$110,948.00. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total transaction of C$674,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,340,519.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,695 shares of company stock worth $2,037,791.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

