Stantec (TSE:STN) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$63.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STN. ATB Capital lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Stantec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$63.83.

TSE:STN opened at C$58.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$37.46 and a 12-month high of C$61.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$55.88. The company has a market cap of C$6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$878.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$926.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.6300002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total value of C$110,948.00. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$8,410,608. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,695 shares of company stock worth $2,037,791.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

