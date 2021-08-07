Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%.

NASDAQ SBLK traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $19.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,689,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,551. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.46%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

