State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 2.59%.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.03. 243,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,263. State Auto Financial has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $51.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STFC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

