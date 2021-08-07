State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 3,952 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 16.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

NYSE QTS opened at $77.65 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. Equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QTS. Barclays increased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

