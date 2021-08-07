State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 610 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,548,000 after acquiring an additional 342,638 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,671,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,930,000 after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 739,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,026,000 after acquiring an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,977,000 after acquiring an additional 39,099 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on WD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE WD opened at $103.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.52. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.33 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

