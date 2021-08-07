State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 316.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 148,799 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $51.18 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.29.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

