State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 554.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $194.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $216.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.00.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 22.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABG. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

