State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.34 Million Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Diodes were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diodes by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Diodes by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Diodes by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $146,859.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,033 shares of company stock worth $10,110,808. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIOD. Cowen boosted their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $89.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.