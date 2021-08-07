State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of WD-40 worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDFC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 3,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $244.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.44. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $183.55 and a 52 week high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

Several research firms have commented on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $5,933,104.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.