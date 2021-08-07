State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 5,029 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.11% of Independence Realty Trust worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 18.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 75,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT opened at $20.09 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.74, a P/E/G ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

