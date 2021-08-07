State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Rent-A-Center worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

RCII stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.32. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $66.70.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.