State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $324,000 in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 6.8% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 755,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,068,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,538,000 after buying an additional 44,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 30,946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 145.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $1,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total transaction of $244,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,554 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

WRLD opened at $185.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.62. World Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $195.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.90.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

