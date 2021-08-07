State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 39.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 124,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 88.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 34,483 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 88.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 38,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 817.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 150,362 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of WSBF opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other Waterstone Financial news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,158.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $113,833.52. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

