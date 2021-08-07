State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 200 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 132,106 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

NYSE APAM opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 189.21%. Analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APAM shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.