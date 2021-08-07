Stephen T. Zarrilli Sells 1,808 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stock

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total transaction of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $312.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 23.31 and a quick ratio of 23.31. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.81. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $129.35 and a one year high of $316.81.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 28.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 32.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter valued at $81,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 119.1% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter valued at $191,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

